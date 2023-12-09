GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOOG stock opened at $263.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.24 and a twelve month high of $263.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.31 and a 200 day moving average of $252.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.