GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $534.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.94. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $562.84.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

