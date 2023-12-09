GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $14,284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.3% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

