Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.83

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as low as $24.50. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 10,999 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.22%.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

