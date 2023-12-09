Head to Head Analysis: Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) versus Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Yumanity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -145.58% -104.36% Yumanity Therapeutics -660.61% -263.34% -107.08%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.20 million N/A N/A Yumanity Therapeutics $4.84 million 9.62 -$39.50 million ($3.00) -1.43

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Yumanity Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yumanity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Yumanity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hepion Pharmaceuticals beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals



Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Yumanity Therapeutics



Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein. The company is also developing YTX-9184, which is in preclinical studies to treat neurological disorders. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

