Head to Head Analysis: Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and PointsBet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 3.01 $3.68 billion $1.35 62.24 PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than PointsBet.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 2 4 0 2.43 PointsBet 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Light & Wonder and PointsBet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus target price of $81.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than PointsBet.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and PointsBet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 4.48% 17.11% 3.38% PointsBet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats PointsBet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, and player account management systems, as well as other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About PointsBet

(Get Free Report)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.