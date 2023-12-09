Head-To-Head Survey: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $159.10 million 14.82 $300.96 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $81.50 million 3.09 $35.93 million $1.61 7.63

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Keppel REIT and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 52.97%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT



Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

About AFC Gamma



AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

