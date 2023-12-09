Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.68

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.68 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 138.62 ($1.75). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 252,710 shares trading hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £293.43 million, a PE ratio of 602.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,739.13%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

