Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $917.65

Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 917.65 ($11.59) and traded as high as GBX 964 ($12.18). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 964 ($12.18), with a volume of 18,956 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 918.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 943.78. The firm has a market cap of £76.31 million, a PE ratio of -462.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

