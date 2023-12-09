HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1,097.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,516 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

