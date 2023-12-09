hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.35

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.35 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 19.65 ($0.25), with a volume of 697,863 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £135.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

