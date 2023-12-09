Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.20

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $8.70. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 4,629 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPWR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ideal Power Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6,090.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Further Reading

