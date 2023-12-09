Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.39. 201,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.30). Research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

