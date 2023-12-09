Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi Sells 93,641 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INTU opened at $573.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.44. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $599.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

