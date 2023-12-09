Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,642 shares of company stock worth $60,840,403 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $573.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

