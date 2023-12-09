Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $573.90 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.44.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,642 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
