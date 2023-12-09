Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $573.90 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.44.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,642 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.