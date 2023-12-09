Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 106,577 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,433. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

