Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $25.19 Million Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 709.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. Coursera comprises 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.29% of Coursera worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $28,381.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,146,274.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $28,381.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,127 shares of company stock worth $20,170,318 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of COUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,154. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

