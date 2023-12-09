Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 44,433 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Nuvei worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. 687,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,241. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

