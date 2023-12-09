Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,201 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Laureate Education worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,126,000 after purchasing an additional 402,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after buying an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,895,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 180,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,004,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. 729,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,751,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,658,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,314 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

