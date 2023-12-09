Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 33,777 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,777 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of SS&C Technologies worth $52,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

SSNC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $57.11. 678,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.