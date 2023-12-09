Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 3,510 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $61,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. The stock had a trading volume of 546,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

