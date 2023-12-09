Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $395.51

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395.51 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.10). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 403 ($5.09), with a volume of 49,750 shares traded.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £137.01 million, a P/E ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.27.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

