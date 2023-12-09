Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.57. 5,181,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

