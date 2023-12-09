Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 9th (BWXT, CRM, EGLE, ESP, EVTC, III, NGD, PFSI, RMAX, TACT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, December 9th:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

