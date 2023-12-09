iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,240 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.48 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

