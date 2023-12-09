iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,939 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

