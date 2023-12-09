iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 143,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,738 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 476,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

