iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after buying an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.89. 6,696,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441,574. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

