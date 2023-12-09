iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 1.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $427.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $272.47 and a 1 year high of $428.70.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

