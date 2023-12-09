iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Decreased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.58 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

