iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,845.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

