iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $898,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $150.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

