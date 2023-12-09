iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

