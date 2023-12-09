iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.69% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $213,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $253.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

