iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.