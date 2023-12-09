Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5,253.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,680 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

