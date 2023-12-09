Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $3.31 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $290,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 418,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,339,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

INTC stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

