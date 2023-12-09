James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,149.02

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.02 ($14.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,082.10 ($13.67). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($13.83), with a volume of 5,417 shares trading hands.

James Latham Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.02. The firm has a market cap of £221.04 million, a PE ratio of 756.15 and a beta of 0.76.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

