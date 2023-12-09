JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Raised by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657,500 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 3.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $45,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $56,120,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $71,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

