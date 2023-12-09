Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.33

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.33 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.96). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.87), with a volume of 68,311 shares trading hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,530.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Featured Stories

