Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,962,414 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
