KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.33

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.33 and traded as low as $60.19. KBC Group shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 581 shares traded.
KBC Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
