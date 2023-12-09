Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,066 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4853 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

