Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AJG opened at $240.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.47 and a 200 day moving average of $226.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

