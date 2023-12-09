Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $276.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.33 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.96.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

