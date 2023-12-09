Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.62

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and traded as high as $81.42. Kerry Group shares last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 10,743 shares.

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

