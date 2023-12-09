Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,583.43

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,583.43 ($20.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,256 ($15.86). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.19), with a volume of 167,475 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KWS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,120 ($26.78) to GBX 2,090 ($26.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,405 ($30.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,544.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,369.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,576.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($63,148.72). In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($63,148.72). Also, insider Don Robert purchased 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($84,950.90). Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

