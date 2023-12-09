Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 53,707,968 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kodal Minerals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

In other news, insider Charles Joseland sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £50,000 ($63,155.24). 18.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

