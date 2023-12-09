Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $144.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

